Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svatkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
Area 55 m²
$28,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes