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Сommercial property in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 2 557 m² in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 2 557 m²
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 2 557 m²
Floor 1/2
Anti-crisis investment of 39,000 dollars.Transformation substation and land of 1,6073 hectar…
$39,000
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