Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Subacki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Jatviez, Belarus
House
Jatviez, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the village of Old Jave, in 1 km. From the Volkovysk, near the fores…
$11,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes