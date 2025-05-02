Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Saskouski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Saskouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
Comfortable and warm apartment for the family in an environmentally friendly place. The hous…
$17,000
3 room apartment in Navakolasava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navakolasava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
The apartment is conveniently located on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey house, an apartment in …
$23,500
2 bedroom apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
In an excellent location: in the coniferous forest, within walking distance from a wonderful…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
A three -room apartment is sold in the city center of the column, in a quiet, calm area. …
Price on request
