Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stajkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Stajkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Stajkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stajkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale attic house in Ivatsevichsky district, D.Bych. The plot of 16.5 acres is ennobled, …
$8,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stajkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go