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Apartments with garage for sale in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

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Staryya Darohi
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1 property total found
4 room apartment in Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale in a blocked residential two-apartment building in Old Roads.It is locate…
$14,000
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