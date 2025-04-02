Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Staryya Darohi District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale with a good layout in ag. Slides of the Old Dorozhsky dis…
$12,900
Properties features in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

