Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Staradarozski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
For sale a modern spacious house in the village of Karmazy. The area of the house is 113.8 s…
$69,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go