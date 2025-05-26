Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stankauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
6
warehouses
3
1 property total found
Manufacture 832 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Manufacture 832 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 832 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an industrial building with an area of ​​831.7 m2, purpose - Building specialize…
$300,000
