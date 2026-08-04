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Houses with garage for sale in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$70,000
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Properties features in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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