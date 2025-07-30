Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Snouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in good condition with one living room on the second floor of 5-storey ho…
$31,754
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/9
We offer to your attention a yunt apartment with excellent repair at: Pushkina 25 The house …
$67,000
3 room apartment in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment, Brest, Krivosheina str., 1973 p., 1 / 5 panel, 49.5 / 49.5 / 34.2 / 5.4, b…
$48,500
TekceTekce
House in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ A cozy country house with a flat plot in the garden partnersh…
$19,900
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 14/25
On sale is a luxury studio apartment in Minsk Mir, in the house of Madagascar, 26 Luchenko s…
$97,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/15
For sale a cozy 1-room apartment on the street. Oginsky, 25. The apartment is located on the…
$50,500
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2025 1 floor General.SNB - 120.0 sq.m., Gen…
$103,000
Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Dream Cottage in Oshmyana ❤️ Cozy cottage with landscape design and bath in Oshmyany! Addres…
$104,900
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
1 sq. in the best area Molodechno with a new modern renovation! ❤️ Cozy and neat 1 sq. squar…
$41,500
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
Unique offer for the family! ❤️ A unique offer for couples with children and for those who a…
$47,700
3 room apartment in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Buying this object, the Buyer does not pay the agency commission! For sale 3-room apartment …
$48,500
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 8/10
Ready-to-live 2-room apartment ❤️ A neat two-room with repairs at the Moscow metro - come an…
$106,000
