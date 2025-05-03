Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

7 properties total found
Office 30 m² in Aresniki, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Aresniki, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent: Your ideal business companion! ❤️ Two unique premises and a playground are rented out!…
Price on request
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
Agency number 13/1 of 2025-03-12
$3,000
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 50 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
Premises for rent in the Industrial Park Veliky Kamen, Smolevichsky district, Moscow directi…
Price on request
Commercial property 75 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Commercial property 75 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises of 75.4m2 are rented at the address of Smolevichi, Garviil Tikhova St., …
$528
per month
Warehouse 450 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 450 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of industrial warehouses in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for you…
Price on request
Office 30 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 8
Offices and other premises for rent in the Veliky Kamen Industrial Park, Smolevichsky Distri…
Price on request
Warehouse 593 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 593 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
Lent out production and administrative areas located 39 km from Minsk at the address: Minsk …
$3
per month
