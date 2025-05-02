Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Slonim, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 436 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Warehouse 436 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the center of the city, electricity, its own TP, in one territory…
$26,000
