  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Slonim, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 169 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 169 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial building for sale at 8 Zvezdnaya Street, total area 169.3 sq.m. The building has …
$32,900
