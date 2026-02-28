Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slabada Kucynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Slabada Kucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Slabada Kucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabada Kucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale a residential house with two sheds, vernda, central water supply, local sewerage, g…
$43,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slabada Kucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go