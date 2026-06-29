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Houses with garage for sale in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place with a bath at the source of the Neman! Brick house wi…
$31,883
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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