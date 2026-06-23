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Residential properties with garden for sale in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
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2 properties total found
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
An ideal place for relaxation and coziness near the Losha reservoir! We bring to your attent…
$10,039
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in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale 3/4 house is located 60 km from the capital.Nearby agro-towns with all the infrastr…
$12,020
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Properties features in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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