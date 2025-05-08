Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sejlavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sejlavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Starya Navaselki, Belarus
House
Starya Navaselki, Belarus
Area 169 m²
Spacious house for sale 5 km from Nesvizh! ❤️ Brick single-level residential building built …
$14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sejlavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go