Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sidaravicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A good cottage is sold in a large garden partnership "Chemist". The bus from Mogilev to the …
$9,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes