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Short-term rental cottages in Belarus

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Inst.TikTok - @krupskoy42New house, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms equipped with air conditionin…
$268
per night
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