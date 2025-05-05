Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Shchuchyn District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Shchuchyn District, Belarus

Shchuchyn
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
On sale a spacious two-room apartment in Shchuchin, Ostrovsky St., 11. The apartment is loca…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a bright three-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey building on the street…
$24,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale a 3-room apartment in Schuchin on the street. Lenin, d. 126 in a blocked house with …
$59,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-bedroom apartment on the street South-West, 4 to 6, square 30, on the 5th floor o…
$22,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Shchuchyn District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go