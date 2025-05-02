Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scomyslicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 54 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 54 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-story separate retail space-  shop is for sale. The store is located on a plot of land…
$85,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go