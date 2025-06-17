Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Hotel 784 m² in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Hotel 784 m²
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Bedrooms 10
Area 784 m²
Unique offer in the real estate market! Exclusive agricultural estate in D. Gorodishche. For…
$990,000
