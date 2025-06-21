Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Saskouski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 64 m² in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 64 m²
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a building of commercial premises in the village of Tulenka, Stolbtsov district, 45…
$12,000
Leave a request
Shop 100 m² in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of the store in the center of Friendly. There is a shop opposite the stop, in the heart…
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go