Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sapotskin
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sapotskin, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room house in Sapotskin, Belarus
5 room house
Sapotskin, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a plot with an unfinished house in a picturesque place near the forest.Location: Sop…
$51,000
Leave a request
House in Sapotskin, Belarus
House
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 147 m²
On sale a plot with an unfinished house in a picturesque place near the forest.Location: Sop…
$51,000
Leave a request
House in Sapotskin, Belarus
House
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Location: Sopotskin, Teolinska Street (20 km from Grodno).General information about the hous…
$30,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Sapotskin, Belarus
3 room house
Sapotskin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
An unfinished attic house is for sale in the urban settlement of Sopotskin on Novaya Street.…
$55,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes