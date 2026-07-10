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Сommercial property in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Commercial property 153 m² in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 153 m²
Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building of not established purpose, the name "dining room". Building area is …
$15,154
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