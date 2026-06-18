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Cottages with garage for sale in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Cottage
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 183 m²
Cozy cottage of 182.7 m2 with a winter garden in the center of Samokhvalovichi (15 minutes t…
$289,122
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Properties features in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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