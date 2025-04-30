Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Salihorsk, Belarus

1 property total found
Office 107 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Office 107 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse for sale ❤️The building is specialized for warehouses, trading bases, logistics ba…
$80,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
