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Сommercial property in Rechytsa, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 344 m² in Rechytsa, Belarus
Commercial property 344 m²
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of the building (finished business with high return)Address: Rechitsa, St. Sydko, 27AAr…
$337,931
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Office 856 m² in Rechytsa, Belarus
Office 856 m²
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 856 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention a detached unfinished mothballed capital building located at the …
$295,000
VAT
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