Houses for sale in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Private house for sale from timber, doused with brick. Located a house in the village of Vas…
$5,900
House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Pashkovichi, Voronovsky district, 20 km from Lida! - T…
$8,500
House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale wooden house 2 km from GP. Radun in Voronov district, 25 km from Lida, Grodno regio…
$7,900
Properties features in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

