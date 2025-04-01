Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Plot of land in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Land plot for the development of a residential building with a foundation in the village of …
$44,999
Plot of land in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
A land plot of 14 acres is sold on the basis of private property in the village of Zaritsy. …
$100,000
