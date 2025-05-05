Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pruzhany, Belarus

House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Spacious one-storey house is for sale, ideal for both comfortable living of a large family a…
$44,000
House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Excellent residential building with a terrace in PruzhanyWe offer to buy a wonderful one-sto…
$74,000
