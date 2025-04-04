Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pribytkovskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pribytkovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Cahielnia, Belarus
Apartment
Cahielnia, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Part of the house is for sale. p. Zegelnya, Peace Lane. The house is divided into floors. On…
$44,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pribytkovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes