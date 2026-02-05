Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Praudzinski, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Praudzinski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
Warm and cozy 3-room apartment in a quiet and green village of Pravdinsky - just 30 km from …
$43,500
