  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pokrasauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 116 m² in Pokrasava, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Pokrasava, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer an excellent option for doing business.Favorable location 16 km from Slutsk in the …
$35,000
