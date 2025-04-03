Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 407 m²
Luxury cottage at the Braslav Lakes ❤️ We draw your attention to a unique offer - a majestic…
$370,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
