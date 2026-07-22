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Villas for sale in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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7 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 3 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$275,000
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Villa 4 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 4 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$198,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 3 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 3 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
$224,900
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Villa 3 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 3 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 3 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 rooms in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Villa 3 rooms
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
$175,000
Leave a request

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