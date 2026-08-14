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Shops for sale in Pinsk, Belarus

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сommercial properties
9
1 property total found
Shop 95 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
Building for sale in the historical center of PinskAddress: Pinsk, Lenin Street, 24Area: 94.…
$110,000
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