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Restaurants for sale in Pinsk, Belarus

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сommercial properties
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2 properties total found
Restaurant 1 384 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Restaurant 1 384 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 1 384 m²
Number of floors 3
Multifunctional building for sale in the historical center of PinskAddress: Pinsk, Lenin St.…
$680,000
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Restaurant 989 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Restaurant 989 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 989 m²
Number of floors 3
Multifunctional building for sale in the historical center of PinskAddress: Pinsk, Lenin St.…
$500,000
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