Warehouses for sale in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 1 501 m² in Pierasady, Belarus
Warehouse 1 501 m²
Pierasady, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 1 501 m²
Floor 1/2
A warehouse is for sale located on a fenced area of ​​0.2951 hectares in the agricultural to…
$300,000
