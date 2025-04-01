Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
Number of floors 3
A progress under the hotel complex is offered on the first coastal line of Lake Facial. Su…
$220,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes