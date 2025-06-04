Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Office 1 351 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Office 1 351 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 351 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehousesAddress: Minsky District, Petrishkovsky S/S, D. Kirshi, Central St., 17/B/…
$226,395
