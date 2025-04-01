Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 63 m² in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 63 m²
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Have you ever dreamed of having your own business in your own land?? For there to be a reser…
$450,000
