Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Belarus

Minsk
9
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
$140,138
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go