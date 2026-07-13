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Monthly rent of shops in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 228 m² in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 228 m²
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
We rent a universal building with an area of 228-375 m2 near MKAD-2 for production, warehous…
$1,568
per month
VAT
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