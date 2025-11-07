Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Restaurant

Monthly rent of restaurants in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 700 m² in Cnianka, Belarus
Restaurant 700 m²
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a room of 30-700 m2, 3 floors + basement, with good repairs and furniture. Located …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go