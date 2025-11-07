Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 600 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Manufacture 600 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer long-term lease of warehouses with an area of 600 to 2400 square meters, 12 km and …
$14,865
per month
Manufacture 700 m² in Cnianka, Belarus
Manufacture 700 m²
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a room of 30-700 m2, 3 floors + basement, with good repairs and furniture. Located …
Price on request
