Residential properties for sale in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 202 m²
Beautiful 2-storey cottage in a wonderful place (elite cottage village in Nikolaevka 2). Fur…
$150,000
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Area 299 m²
For sale a cozy two-level cottage of 2019 built, in the suburbs of Mogilev, an elite village…
$81,500
