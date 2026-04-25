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Residential properties for sale in Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of chalet house at the bend of the Berezina River, near the city of Berezino. A paradis…
$65,500
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