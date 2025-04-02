Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
An unfinished capital building (Residential House) in the town of Bystrik (10 km along the S…
$12,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes